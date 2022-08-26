Weather Blog - Rain chances increase later this weekend

Good morning bloggers,

We are all experiencing a pretty hot and humid last week of August. There will be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms later this weekend into early next week, and there are a lot of questions on timing and impact.

I showed the rainfall forecast from the GFS model yesterday, the American model, and it showed much more rain than this more recent model that came out overnight:

Rainfall Forecast Ending Tuesday

This forecast shows 1/2" to 1 1/2" of rain around KC by Tuesday, about 1/3 of what it showed yesterday. There isn't a front over us this weekend, but there is a disturbance tracking over Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday. A stronger disturbance will track over KC Sunday night and Monday and this may be the time frame for our best chance of rain.

Forecast - Wider View

Here is a closer look at one forecast for 8 a.m. Sunday morning:

Forecast 8 AM Sunday

The big Head for the Cure 5K event is at Corporate Woods in Overland Park at 8 AM Sunday. It is located just east of College and Highway 69, and west of College Blvd. & Metcalf. Rainbow & Sunny The Weather Dogs will be there with me, so come and pet the dogs, and they may do some tricks. I will be dunked for this great cause.

Click here to donate or register. We hope to see you there, and please come up and say hi, or cheer me on as I get dunked on Sunday morning.

The weather forecast is for a few clouds, as shown above, and possibly a few rain showers or thunderstorms. Most likely the rain moves out of there for the event early in the morning and it will end up being quite nice for the 5K which will start at close to 8 a.m. It is an event you really need to experience.

For today, expect a hot and humid day with a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening. It will be in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 this weekend!

The tropics remain quiet! The LRC indicates there will be a potential developing named storm within the next seven to 10 days. We will be monitoring this closely as well!

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog.

Have a great Friday night in the big town!

Gary