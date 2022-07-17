Weather Blog: Rain Chances to zero, temperatures to 100

Good Sunday bloggers,

The last of the rain is exiting after a widespread .05"-.50" in KC. Yes, that is not enough. 1"-3" of rain occurred across northern Missouri. Even in locations that received 1"-3" of rain, they will need to get the sprinkler out this week to keep the yard green as very little rain is in the forecast.

The rain chances are heading to zero and temperatures will be heading to 100° during the next seven days.

How hot will it get and is there any hope for rain? Details are in the five minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.