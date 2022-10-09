Watch Now
Weather Blog: Rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Oct 09, 2022
Good Sunday bloggers,

The clear sky and dry air gave us quite a view of the setting 99% full moon and Jupiter this morning. This was a beautiful sight, but it would also be a beautiful sight to see rain shafts and thick low clouds.

So, "you're saying there is a chance." Yes, there are actually two chances of rain timed for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now, how much rain will fall? Are there any more chances after Wednesday?

Details are in the five minute video below.
Have a great week and stay healthy.

