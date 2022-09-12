Weather Blog: Rain from the remnants of Hurricane Kay?

Good Victory Monday bloggers,

Wow! What a way to start the Chiefs 2022 season. The second game of the season is right around the corner with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. on KSHB 41. Our pregame show starts at 6 p.m.

Now, for the zillionth time we need rain as many areas are running 30-70% of average rainfall during the last 30 days and beyond.

Here are the latest numbers regarding the percent average rainfall during the last 30 days. There are pockets of 100-115% of average. But, most locations are 30-70% of average locally and regionally. Central, southern and western Kansas are really dry.

So, could we see some rain from the remnants of Hurricane Kay? Let's track it.

TODAY:

The remnants of Kay are drifting into southern California. Actually, what is moving into southern California is not tropical anymore as Kay has become a weak upper level, mid-latitude system. There is another system in the Pacific Northwest. These two systems will loosely combine and head east into the Rockies and Plains this week.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY:

By Wednesday, the remnants of Kay will have moved into the southern Rockies where it will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will be sunny both days, along with a slight humidity increase as highs reach the upper 80s to near 90°. We will see south breezes 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY:

The remnants of Kay will be into the western Plains producing scattered thunderstorms. We will see an increase in high clouds, but it will stay dry with highs 85°-90°.

Now, we don't want rain Thursday as the Chargers come to town to play in the Chiefs home opener.

The weather looks great with a south breeze 10-20 mph as temperatures drop from 80° to 70° during the game. There will be increasing high clouds. It will be a bit warm for tailgating with temperatures in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY:

We may see some showers and thunderstorms as the remnants of Kay move along. Right now, we do not have high enough confidence to add rain to the Super 10 Day for Friday and Saturday. That could change as we get closer to Friday.

If we do not get rain Friday-Saturday, it will be dry until at least the middle and end of next week.

Have a great week and stay healthy

Go Chiefs again!