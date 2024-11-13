Weather Blog: Rainfall Rollercoaster & Big Changes Next Week

Good Wednesday bloggers,

Officially today we received 0.50" at KCI. Another .01"-.05" is possible before all the rain ends by 10 PM.

The 0.50" today brings our rainfall total to 5.47" since October 24th. That is almost 4" above average as we are now entering a drier time of year on average. The amount of rain since October 24th is not that astounding as it has happened before. But, here is the wild part. The 5.47" is 0.53" more than we received in the 110 day stretch from July 5th to October 23rd. The 4.94" we received was nearly 10" below average.

So, yes we have had a change in the weather pattern.

Jeff Penner

The latest storm will exit tonight as it tracks east into the eastern USA. Our next rain event is already showing up. Our next rain event would be 10-15 days if not more away in the previous pattern.

Jeff Penner

Details on the next storm which is tied to big weather changes next week is in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy