Weather Blog: Rapidly changing weather this evening

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have been on a wild weather ride the last 3 weeks and it is not ending.

It was 68° and 66° on February 15-16 respectively. We had 7" of snow with temperatures in the teens on February 17th. Four days later it was 69° on the 21st. This was followed by 1" of snow and temperatures around 20° on the 24th. The month of February ended with a high of 66° on the 28th.

March 1-5 have seen temperatures run 20-30 degrees above average with highs in the 70s. It was 84° on the 2nd breaking a record of 80° set 121 years ago in 1901. It was 58° on the 3rd. You add in severe weather on the 5th and I am out of breathe!

Jeff Penner

Now, we turn our attention to March 6th and we are in for rain, thunderstorms, sleet and snow this evening.

The day started without a cloud in the sky!

The 5 minute video below details the wild weather ride.

Have a great week

Stay safe and healthy