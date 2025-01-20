KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Record cold, record Gulf Coast snowstorm

Good Monday, bloggers —

Winter has quite a hold on the U.S. as very cold weather covers most of the country.

By noon, the only area above 60° was south Florida. It is in the 30s from Houston to New Orleans as they get ready for a likely record-breaking snowstorm.

Jeff Penner

There is a winter storm warning in effect from south Texas to the Florida panhandle for tonight into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

Snow and some ice, heavy at times, will track west to east along the Gulf Coast tonight through Wednesday, affecting cities such as Houston, New Orleans and Jacksonville.

The maps below are for 10 a.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

SNOWFALL FORECAST:

A swath of 1"-6" of snow is going to fall from San Antonio, Texas, to Charleston, South Carolina.

You can see the snowfall stats for Houston and New Orleans. If Houston gets more than 3.0" of snow and if New Orleans receives more than 2.7" of snow, they will have a record snowstorm.

Right now, the forecast is for 3"-6" of snow in both locations.

Jeff Penner

We may break a record cold tonight. The record for tonight is -6°, set in 1935. We are forecasting -6°.

Lows may drop to -15° in central Kansas where there is more snow cover.

Jeff Penner

Here is the good news: a warming trend begins Tuesday. The wind will turn to the south and southwest Tuesday, which brings in the warm air.

Now, the wind may gust to 30 mph Tuesday evening and night with temperatures still in the 10s. So, these will be very cold south winds for a while.

Wind chill values may drop to near zero Tuesday night.

Jeff Penner

The Arctic air exits Wednesday as highs climb to the 30s and 40s, which is average cold. The average cold will last into next week.

Jeff Penner

The next cold front that moves through later Wednesday will keep the average cold in place as the Arctic air exits the U.S.

A series of weak systems will bring scattered snow showers to our area Wednesday and Thursday. We do not expect accumulation.

Jeff Penner

Now, there is a rather important football game in KC Sunday.

Right now, it looks dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping from the 30s to 20s during the game. This is cold, but at least warmer by 20 degrees from last week and 40-50 degrees warmer than the Dolphins game last season.

There is a disorganized system that will affect the middle of the U.S. Saturday-Monday. Right now, it looks like most precipitation occurs south of KC Saturday and Monday.

We will have more on this throughout the week.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week.

Stay warm and healthy.

GO CHIEFS!

—