Weather Blog: Record Cold to Increasing Thunderstorm Chances

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have broken 3 records in a row. A record low, low and high Friday and a record low this morning. I don't think we will make it 4 in a row as the record cold high temperature for today is 67°.

Our 3rd record cold in a row was greeted by a beautiful sunrise as high and mid level clouds stream across the area. These clouds help to keep the high temperatures down. That is what happened Friday. This will happen again today, but without rain, it will be hard to keep high temperatures below 67°. We may see some sprinkles, but that is not enough.

Our first chance to see significant rain and thunderstorms arrives later Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be other chances into next week as the summer heat and humidity try to push out the record cold August airmass.

Details on the cold summer air and thunderstorm chances are in the video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy