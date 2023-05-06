Weather Blog: Kansas City's record heat, threat of severe thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking the chance of record heat and the threat of severe thunderstorms. Record heat in May can be more than enough fuel for severe thunderstorms, but it depends on many other factors as well.

We don't need severe weather or record heat. We need rain and there is 1 main chance this weekend and 3-4 chances next week.

We also don't want rain this weekend as we have events at the Kansas Speedway, the Royals and the Brookside Art Fair to name a few. The weather is looking good for all events. If you are out and about during the afternoon this weekend, be mindful of the heat and humidity. It has been awhile. A breeze will help.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details on the heat and severe weather chances are in the seven and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.