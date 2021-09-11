Weather Blog: Remembering 9-11 and Changes Next Week

It is hard to believe it has been 20 years since that horrifying day. I was watching 9/11 specials Friday and it is just as horrifying now as it was 20 years ago.

I was getting a root canal on September 11, 2001 after my morning shift at KSHB 41 when I heard on the radio that a plane hit the World Trade Center. I thought, that's odd it must have been a small plane.

It's amazing how the memory works as I can still remember details of that day that normally I would not even come close to remembering. It seems like it happened yesterday.

This is a picture of the sunrise today, 15-30 minutes after the sun rose. There is not a cloud in the sky. I guess it is fitting on this day to have the sun blocked by thick smoke from the western wildfires, Mother Natures way of remembering.

Here is the sunrise about an hour after sunrise.

Now to the weather.

TODAY-CHIEFS SUNDAY:

These days will be similar as highs will be around 90° with lows 65°-70° along with moderate humidity. The wind will be south-southwest at 10-25 mph. It will be sunny, but there will be a thick smoky haze.

There will be a front stalled along I-80 Sunday. Highs in the 70s and 80s will be found north of the front as we sit in the hot air mass. A few thunderstorms will occur along the front, well north of our area.

MONDAY:

The stalled front will become a warm front and retreat to the north. This will keep us in the hot air mass and you will notice the humidity take a step up. A south wind 15-25 mph will help a bit.

A new cold front will enter the picture, entering Nebraska.

TUESDAY:

The front will make it into Missouri. The front is marked by thunderstorms and you can see the red arrows meeting the blue arrows. So, our thunderstorm chances will increase, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the 80s with high humidity.

WEDNESDAY:

This is where we see a change. The wind arrows are all red and coming in from the south. Yes, new data is trending towards the front retreating and falling apart. There may be a small system tracking across Kansas as the front is falling apart. So, we will still have 1-2 chances of thunderstorms Tuesday-Wednesday with highs 75°-85° and lows in the 60s. Clouds will keep us cooler.

Thursday and Friday will see more sunshine and without a cold front passage, these days could become hot and rather humid.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Larry formed on August 31st in the central Atlantic becoming a category 3 major hurricane on September 3rd. On September 9th it weakened to a category 1 as it passed 190 miles east of Bermuda. Last night it made a brief landfall near South East Bright, Newfoundland.

It is now racing towards Greenland as it transitions to a winter storm. This is happening as it is getting picked up and combining with a mid-latitude storm system.

This is the snowfall forecast for the next 7 days. Larry is going to bring 1 to 5 feet of snow to Greenland! Yes, this is a bit odd for this time of year in Greenland.

There is a cluster of thunderstorms organizing from the Yucatan peninsula to Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

This is likely to become the next system unless one just east of Africa forms first. Either way, the system developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico will be the next system to affect the USA. Texas and/or unfortunately Louisiana are the likely landfall locations next week. The data keeps it a weaker tropical system, but let's see how this evolves.

So, the system in the Gulf of Mexico will either be named Nicholas or Odette.

Have a safe and healthy weekend.