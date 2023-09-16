Weather Blog: Round of thunderstorms this afternoon, some may be severe

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have an increasing chance for a period of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 of 5 threat of severe weather as well.

As of 8 a.m. the thunderstorms were along I-80. At present course and speed they would arrive in KC 4-6 p.m. They may accelerate. We will be watching closely.

Jeff Penner

Saying "we need the rain" is an understatement. Levels 3 and 4 of 5 drought are now back into the south part of KC and much of eastern Kansas and most of Missouri. The locations that are still hanging on to no drought are a few small patches between the north side of KC to the southeast corner of Nebraska and northwest corner of Missouri.

There may be some help on the way.

Details on these thunderstorms and a much more active weather pattern are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Stay weather aware today

Have a great weekend and stay healthy