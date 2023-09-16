Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Round of thunderstorms this afternoon, some may be severe

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 8:43 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 10:06:13-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have an increasing chance for a period of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 of 5 threat of severe weather as well.

As of 8 a.m. the thunderstorms were along I-80. At present course and speed they would arrive in KC 4-6 p.m. They may accelerate. We will be watching closely.

2.jpg

Saying "we need the rain" is an understatement. Levels 3 and 4 of 5 drought are now back into the south part of KC and much of eastern Kansas and most of Missouri. The locations that are still hanging on to no drought are a few small patches between the north side of KC to the southeast corner of Nebraska and northwest corner of Missouri.

There may be some help on the way.

3.jpg
4.jpg

Details on these thunderstorms and a much more active weather pattern are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Stay weather aware today
Have a great weekend and stay healthy

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018