Weather Blog: Saturday Evening Weather Update

Jeff Penner
Posted at 5:25 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 18:25:28-04

Good Saturday evening bloggers,

The four and a half minute video below details the latest with all of the weather changes tonight and Sunday.

This is one of those times where you can say, "if you don't like the weather just wait 5 minutes." We are tracking a warm front, cold front and the chance of severe weather.

Here was the set up at 5 PM Saturday. We were 59° while it was 82° at Wichita. The stationary front is about to become a warm front.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

Have a great rest of your weekend, stay healthy.

