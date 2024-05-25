Weather Blog | Saturday night severe thunderstorm potential

Good Saturday bloggers,

It's been awhile since I blogged, as I have been off for a week-and-a-half. Why? My son, only child, graduated high school. It's been quite a period.

My first day back and it is severe weather to track. The timing is for tonight into early Sunday.

The day started very nice with a beautiful sunrise and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. We had a few cirrus clouds and jet contrails.

It will be nice all day into the early evening, then we will be dealing with thunderstorms. This is an image of 2 a.m. tonight. Rain and thunderstorms are all over the place. But, there is no organized line or individual super cells on this data. That could be good news for the "we don't want severe weather" department.

Here is our weather time line. If you are out and about, or cooking out. It would be best to have things wrapped up by 10 p.m.

Details on this severe weather event and the rest of the Memorial Day weekend weather are in the six-minute video below.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.