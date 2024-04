Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather for 90% of the weekend. The 10% that is not, occurs this evening as we track a line of thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

We are also tracking the weather for the solar eclipse on Monday. We will be at 80%-90% coverage peaking at 1:54 p.m.

Details on the thunderstorms and the solar eclipse viewing are in the six-minute video below.

Have a great weekend, keep an eye to the sky tonight.

Stay healthy.