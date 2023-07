Good Saturday bloggers,

This day is starting out like a day that is going to be sunny with highs near 100°. It is going to be NOT like that as we are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms out of Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 2 PM.

Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Be weather aware every day, but especially on these days.

