We have seen some great rain the last 24 hours with many locations south of I-70 seeing 1"-3" of rain. North of I-70 rainfall amounts were .10"-.50". This means all location need more rain.

We have one more really good chance of thunderstorms before we see 7, maybe longer, days in a row without a rain chance.

However, the next chance of thunderstorms comes with a chance of severe weather.

Details are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.