Weather Blog: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, some Heat then a Cold Front

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in day 2 of our hot stretch, but it is not as hot as it could be as we saw scattered showers & T-Storms Saturday morning & again Sunday morning. The clouds are slowing the afternoon warming. This is happening because the main heat dome is over the southwest USA. We are in a light northwest flow in the east side of the dome. This allows, small, hard to track disturbances to move through from the northwest. Each disturbance brings scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

Monday looks like the hottest day of the stretch as we are not expecting a disturbance to come in from the northwest..

Then, we will be tracking a cold front. This will for sure take care of the heat. How long will the heat stay away? What about thunderstorms with the cold front?

Click on the link below for more details.

Have a great week

Stay healthy

https://fb.watch/tjwdenu7DF/