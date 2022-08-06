Weather Blog: Second heat wave before cold front arrives

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for a very hot weekend with heat index values 105°-110°. We are also tracking a cold front for Monday.

Let's go through this forecast.

TODAY:

It will be dangerously hot with highs 95°-100° and heat index values 105°-110°. The temperatures we report and forecast are for five feet off the ground and in the shade. So, in the sun you can add 10°. A south breeze at 10-20 mph will help a bit.

A cold front will be drifting this way, located in central Nebraska to northern Iowa this afternoon.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

It will be another dangerously hot day with highs 95°-100° and heat index values 105°-110°. A south breeze at 10-20 mph will help a bit again.

A cold front will still be drifting this way, located in southeast Nebraska to central Iowa. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s in Nebraska due to thick clouds and rain. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s behind the front.

Jeff Penner

A few showers and thunderstorms will be found from southern Kansas to southern Missouri. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may sneak in here early Sunday. But, overall it will be another dry and dangerously hot day.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY:

The front will move through and weaken. If you look at the wind arrows, you can see they are pointed in all kinds of directions. This is a sign of a dissipating front. At least the front will get here and there will be more clouds and some shower and thunderstorm activity.

So, highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s. The humidity will still be high.

Jeff Penner

The rainfall pattern Monday is looking similar to last Wednesday. What happened last Wednesday? We had clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms all day long.

This means many locations will likely see rain. The problem is that most locations will see amounts of a trace to .25". A few lucky yards and farms will see .25-1". Now, last Wednesday night there was 2"-10" of rain from Lawrence, KS to Clinton, MO. There is less of a chance for a very heavy rain zone with this next set up.

Hopefully, we can increase the rainfall total potential as we get a day closer.

Jeff Penner

Once again, today will be dangerously hot with highs 95°-100°. It was 96° on Friday making today day two in a row 95° or higher. Sunday will likely make day 3 in a row and that will make our second heat wave of 2022.

Jeff Penner

Heat is by far the #1 weather killer per year.

Here are some heat tips. They seem simple, but very important and good to remember.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend.

Stay cool, stay healthy