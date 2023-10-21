Weather Blog | Series of weather changes around corner

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have some great weather this weekend which is good news for all outdoor events, including many sporting events.

MU, KSU, Sporting KC and the Chiefs are all in action this weekend in our area.

Next weekend may be quite a different story in the weather as we will see several weather changes between this weekend and next weekend. We are hoping these changes can start chipping away at our drought situation. There is a hurricane and strong cold front involved with these changes.

Details on this fascinating weather change are in the six-minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy