KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Series of weather changes before Halloween

Good Saturday bloggers,

It's an understatement to say we have been in a calm and dry weather pattern. The thunderstorms Thursday night and system last Tuesday brought decent rain to only small locations. KCI, the official reporting station for KC, was in one of the heavy rain zones. They received 1.27" of rain Thursday night, the most rain in one day since June 26th. South of I-70 amounts were a trace to .25".

We need a series of widespread rain events to help dent and get rid of the drought. Well, we do see 2, possibly 3 chances of widespread rain the next 10 days.

It starts with a big storm, now in the Gulf of Alaska.

Jeff Penner

At least the calm weather pattern is still here this weekend for the Sunflower Showdown. If you are headed to Manhattan this evening the weather looks great for football.

Jeff Penner

Details on the series of weather changes and what it means for trick or treating are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy