Weather Blog: Several chances of showers this week, but will it rain?

We have been missing most of the severe weather this season in KC. It was rather close this last weekend as there was enormous hail and three tornadoes in northern Missouri. It is a good thing to miss severe weather.

However, this time of year, in order to get decent rain, sometimes you have to deal with some severe weather. We have really been missing the rain. This is a bad thing to miss rain as we head into the growing season.

We are seeing several rain chances through Saturday with many not being attached to severe weather. Will the rain continue to go around us? Or do we have a chance?

Answers are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

