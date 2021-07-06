Watch
Weather Blog: Several Weather Changes the next 5-7 Days

Jeff Penner
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:02:33-04

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are tracking two cold fronts and one tropical system.

The tropical system is Elsa that will make landfall north of Tampa tonight. It has intensified to 70 mph winds. It may become a category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall as some of the most recent radar images look more impressive. BTW, a 74 mph wind is the minimum speed to be a category 1 hurricane.

The cold fronts are timed for Wednesday and this weekend. The front this weekend will be accompanied by a more substantial storm system. A zone of excessive rain will set up in the region. The location is not set yet, but there is a chance our area is in it. Some severe weather is possible as well.

COLD FRONT #1:

COLD FRONT #2:

Details on this active weather pattern are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

