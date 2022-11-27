Weather Blog: Several weather changes the next few days

Good Sunday bloggers,

Our current storm is exiting after bringing a wide disparity in rainfall totals. It will be dry this afternoon with highs in the 40s. This means good football weather out at Arrowhead.

If you are travelling today or know someone who is travelling, this storm will be affecting the Great Lakes and northeast USA with mostly rain. So, some of the big airports may have delays, but the fact that there is no snow will help.

Jeff Penner

What is next? Hint: Ups, downs and all arounds.

Details are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead, stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!