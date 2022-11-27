Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Several weather changes the next few days

Watch the latest forecast any time.
2.jpg
Posted at 7:21 AM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 08:25:32-05

Good Sunday bloggers,

Our current storm is exiting after bringing a wide disparity in rainfall totals. It will be dry this afternoon with highs in the 40s. This means good football weather out at Arrowhead.

If you are travelling today or know someone who is travelling, this storm will be affecting the Great Lakes and northeast USA with mostly rain. So, some of the big airports may have delays, but the fact that there is no snow will help.

2.jpg

What is next? Hint: Ups, downs and all arounds.

Details are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead, stay healthy
GO CHIEFS!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018