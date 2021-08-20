Weather Blog - Severe Weather Risk Tonight

Good morning bloggers,

Tropical Storm Henri and KC's chance of severe weather are our top weather stories today. We will get to Tropical Storm Henri in a second. Let's begin with our risk of severe weather:

Severe Risk Tonight

There is a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms tonight. In our region, this has happened a lot, what I am showing below, this season:

6 PM This Evening

A possible area of strong thunderstorms with a severe weather risk may be developing as shown above. This is valid at 6 PM. But, look at what this same model shows three hours later:

9 PM Tonight

This model has it almost completely falling apart before reaching KC. Now, there are other solutions that bring the thunderstorms into KC around 10 PM, so it is something we will be monitoring closely.

Tropical Storm Henri:

Henri, pronounced with a silent H, has not started strengthening yet. It will likely begin strengthening tonight and become a hurricane Saturday. And, then it will turn right towards Boston. What? Yes, and it has been 30 years since a New England landfalling hurricane. So, this has our attention:

Tropical Storm Henri

Here are the model tracks:

Tracks

I am still analyzing, and will finish this blog by 10 AM as the new data rolls in.....

Thank you for spending a few minutes reading the blog and sharing in this weather experience. We will be monitoring this threat of severe weather this evening, so stay with KSBH-41 News, and we'll keep you advised.

Gary