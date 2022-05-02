Weather Blog - Severe weather risks later today, tonight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

By now you may have seen videos of this dramatic and intense tornado that ripped apart a neighborhood in Andover, Kansas, northeast of Wichita. It was an EF-3 tornado that destroyed homes and only caused a few minor injuries. After the tornado, three storm chasers from the University of Oklahoma were killed on their way home from the chase. Their car hydroplaned and then they were hit by a truck that may have also hydroplaned. When it is pouring down rain, we must slow down or pull over as we just saw how fast a tragedy like this can happen.

Courtesy Garcia family A tornado on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Andover, Kansas.

There is another risk in this area later today. Here is the severe weather risk:

Severe Risks Today

This is a level 4 out of 5 risk across northern Oklahoma, and it is surrounded by a level 3 out of 5 risk including the area that was hit on Friday evening. For Kansas City, our region is in a level 1 or 2 out of 5 risk.

By 5 p.m. this evening, a surface low pressure center is forecast to be located just northwest of Oklahoma City. There is an inverted trough extending north from the low across Kansas. Yes, that is snow near the KS/NE border and strong thunderstorms forming in central Kansas.

Surface Forecast Valid 5 PM

The highest severe potential will be just northeast of that surface low pressure center and this is where that moderate risk is located. For Kansas City, however, we are not completely out of the risk. This model brings in a strong line of thunderstorms by 9 p.m. tonight as you can see below.

Surface Forecast Valid 9 PM

It appears that we will likely be too cool for any serious tornado risk on our area, but there may be a strong line of thunderstorms moving across our viewing area this evening. Damaging winds would be the main threat.

The risk then returns on Wednesday to nearly the same region. Here is Wednesday's severe weather risk:

Severe Risks Wednesday

At this moment, the risk is level 3 out of 5 already and will likely also be upgraded to a level 4 out of 5. This will be the second in a series of storm systems. We will discuss this storm more in-depth on Tuesday.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. It will be dry through the morning. There is an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 90% around or just after sunset. A few thunderstorms may be strong or severe. Southeast winds 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Mostly cloudy and mild. It will be dry through the morning. There is an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 90% around or just after sunset. A few thunderstorms may be strong or severe. Southeast winds 10-20 mph. High: Tonight : Evening showers and thunderstorms are likely with the wind shifting to the northwest overnight. Low: 47°

: Evening showers and thunderstorms are likely with the wind shifting to the northwest overnight. Low: Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cool. Northwest winds 5-15 mph. High: 52°

Mostly cloudy & cool. Northwest winds 5-15 mph. High: Wednesday: Cloudy and mild with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day or by evening. High: 54°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day.

Gary