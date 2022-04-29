Weather Blog - Severe Weather Risks Tonight

Good morning bloggers,

We have gone almost three full years without a Tornado Watch over parts of our region. Could tonight end that streak, or will the big risk miss us again? Thunderstorms have been trying to miss us this morning despite a scary looking sky:

Dog Storm

There was an outflow boundary tracking across the north KC metro area as you can see in that dark cloud above. Rainbow & Sunny The Weather Dogs weren't that concerned as this boundary weakened as it moved in. Thunderstorms were forming all around KC and, as of 7 AM when I was writing this blog, they were missing the metro area. A few may still form this morning but we are running out of time. The "cap" may be about to build in and this will end the risk of thunderstorms soon. Our attention will then focus on tonight's risk of severe thunderstorms.

Potential Supercell

KSHB Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson showed this forecast map valid at 11 PM tonight. She is pointing at a cell that is forecast by this model to be ahead of the developing line. These isolated cells ahead of the main line have more energy to work with and severe weather is more likely. Hopefully one of these won't form in our area, but if it does very large hail and damaging winds and a risk of a tornado will be watched closely.

The "cap"

Some warmer air aloft will be building in during the day and this will shut off thunderstorms for a while. We have had this "capping" layer protect Kansas City this season already. This time, the upper level storm is strong enough to eventually overcome the cap, and the cap will break later today or early this evening close to sunset. And, the triple point, the low pressure center, looks like it will be in Kansas. This will be the target for storm chasers today.

I am plotting maps now, so look for the finished blog soon....

Severe Risk Later Today & Tonight

Tornado Risk From The Storm Prediction Center

Tornado Risks

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience & spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. We will be monitoring any severe risks very closely so please be aware tonight of any thunderstorms moving our way. Watch KSHB-41 for live updates as necessary.

Have a great Friday,

Gary