Weather Blog: Severe weather threat to snow threat

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 09:56:32-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

The weather roller coaster ride gets even wilder the next 48 hours. We are tracking the chance of severe weather, widespread rain and thunderstorms, snow and wind gusts to 45-50 mph. It is March in KC, but this is a bit wild for March in KC.

The best rain chance in KC this weekend will be Sunday evening. Below are the chances of rain this weekend. That 90% will likely become a 100% which is good news, because we need the rain!

Details on this "March Weather Madness" are in the six minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

