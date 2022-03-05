Weather Blog: Severe weather threat to snow threat

Good Saturday bloggers,

The weather roller coaster ride gets even wilder the next 48 hours. We are tracking the chance of severe weather, widespread rain and thunderstorms, snow and wind gusts to 45-50 mph. It is March in KC, but this is a bit wild for March in KC.

The best rain chance in KC this weekend will be Sunday evening. Below are the chances of rain this weekend. That 90% will likely become a 100% which is good news, because we need the rain!

Jeff Penner

Details on this "March Weather Madness" are in the six minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.