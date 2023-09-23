Weather Blog: Severe weather threats in Kansas City area Saturday

Good Saturday bloggers,

Fall began at 1:50 a.m., but this day will feel more like summer with spring-like thunderstorms. Some will be severe. There is a second season of severe weather in the fall (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) as we transition to winter as opposed to the spring, transitioning out of winter.

You can also get severe weather 365 days a year and 24-7 depending on the set up.

Today we have a set up and have already seen severe limit hail produced this morning. Quarter sized hail was reported just west of Baldwin City, Kansas.

When you end up getting some severe weather during the morning of a potential severe weather day, it is usually an indication of things to come. If the morning thunderstorms become more widespread, they can make it too cool for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. But, today they are staying scattered.

Details on this active first day of fall are in the almost seven-minute video below. It is a bit long, but there is a lot going on, and I like to talk! LOL.

Have a great weekend, stay healthy

Stay weather aware and stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.