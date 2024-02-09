KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Signs of a return to winter showing up for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Red Friday bloggers,

We are tracking a small system for tonight and a bigger storm system for Super Bowl Sunday into Monday. The small one has the best chance to affect our area. And a return to winter is looking possible in about 7-10 days.

Let's go through this.

TONIGHT:

There is a small system in western Kansas this evening. It will race through tonight bringing clouds and a perhaps a few rain showers and sprinkles. Lows tonight will be around freezing, but no ice is expected as any rain will be very light (Trace-0.05"). So, roads will be dry by the time it gets to 32°.

Yes, this is the 5th straight day where we are warmer than Las Vegas. This will end Saturday or for sure Sunday.

Jeff Penner

The timing tonight for any rain showers is in between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. with temperatures around 40°.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

It will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs around 45°. The wind will be north-northeast at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

The bigger storm system will be exiting the southwest USA on Saturday.

Jeff Penner

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY:

We will see lots of clouds with highs again around 45°. It will be dry with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph. You can see the storm getting its act together in the southern Plains. Las Vegas will see some great weather with highs around 60°.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

The storm system may come as close as the Ozarks with rain and snow. There is a very slight chance it takes a north turn at the last minute.

Monday we will see more clouds with dry weather, assuming there is no north turn of the storm. Highs will be in the mid and upper 40s with a light wind.

Jeff Penner

NEXT WEEKEND:

We will be watching for a change in the upper level flow as the jet stream breaks in to two branches.

The southern branch will bring storm systems into the southwest USA, southern and central Plains from the Pacific Ocean. The northern branch will deliver much colder air from the Arctic. So, yes, it is Arctic air.

There are still questions on how cold it will get here, how long it will last and how will the storm systems interact with the Arctic air. We will have more on this in the coming days.

Jeff Penner

WEATHER FORECAST SUMMARY:

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!