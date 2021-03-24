Weather Blog - Significant Severe Weather Risk Over The Southeast & Our Severe Weather Special Tonight

Good morning bloggers,

Our weather special "Surviving The Storm" is on tonight at 6:30 PM. Our weather team has been preparing for this special for the past few weeks. We have analyzed the LRC and this weather pattern is going to produce our first tornado watch in almost two years. That's right. Did you know that the immediate KC metro area, Wichita, Dodge City, and other locations in Tornado Alley have been very quiet for almost two full years without even one Tornado Watch. There have been a few small tornadoes and a few Tornado Warnings from weak set-ups, but there hasn't been one organized spring severe weather set up from Dodge City to KC in a long time. Tonight, I will show the signature storm part of this pattern with the target dates shown below:

Potential Severe Weather Dates

The weather pattern is cycling according to the LRC. When you see a date range that lasts around a week, that is one of the parts of the pattern that has a series of storm systems and there will likely be multiple severe weather risk days in that part of the pattern. And, notice how tomorrow falls in one of those date ranges. The risk level will go from a level 2 risk to a level 4 out of 5 risk tomorrow. Here are the risks for the next couple of days:

Severe Risk Today

Severe Weather Risk Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center puts out these risks. And, they are suggesting that there will be an outbreak of severe thunderstorms including long track tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds tomorrow into tomorrow night across the lower Mississippi River Valley and into the southeastern states.

A strong storm will move out of the southwestern United States and move across southern Texas by early Thursday morning. A surface cyclone will develop in response to this storm aloft with a deepening surface cyclone. As this storm intensifies a cold front will be dragged across a warm and humid air mass that will be ahead of the front. This will result in the conditions favorable for some significant severe weather.

We will be monitoring this storm tomorrow. For KC, these risks continue to be low or non existent in our area. I am expecting a few chances of severe weather in the next few weeks. For now, it will be a cloudy and cool Wednesday with the winds becoming light this afternoon. Some rain and possibly a thunderstorm will be approaching around 10 PM tonight. Between now and then expect a few sprinkles, cloudy skies, and a high near 50 degrees this afternoon.

We hope you enjoy tonight's Surviving The Storm weather special at 6:30 PM on 41 Action News.

Gary