Weather Blog: Significant Winter Weather next 7 Days

We are tracking 2 winter systems and a major blast of Arctic air the next 7 days. The good news is that after 7 days, we see a big warm up!

The first system is today and will bring drizzle, light rain then light snow to locations mainly from KC, south and east.

Jeff Penner

Here is the forecast breakdown for the system today.

Jeff Penner

The second system is timed for Monday-Tuesday as the Arctic air moves in. Yes, that is snow Tuesday at 6 PM with a temperature of 1°.

Jeff Penner

Details on all of this winter weather is in the 6 minute video below.

