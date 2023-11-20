Weather Blog | Slow-moving rainstorm, Thanksgiving travel weather update

Good rainy Chiefs Monday bloggers,

A storm system is forming over eastern Kansas with areas of rain rotating around all of eastern Kansas and western Missouri. The rain will not end until the storm system is far enough east so that the last west band is east of KC. That is going to take awhile, most likely until after midnight. So, yes, it will affect Arrowhead activities. Temperatures will be 40-45 with east then north winds at 10-25 mph. A bit raw.

If you are heading to the game tonight be prepared for cold air, wind and wet conditions.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

How much rain have we seen so far?

RADAR ESTIMATED RAINFALL TOTALS:

These are radar estimated rainfall totals as of 5:45 a.m. this morning. Your rain gauge may read different. You can see the heaviest, 1"-1.50", is located from around Olathe, Kansas, to Harrisonville, Missouri. Rainfall has still been light from Carrollton to Sedalia.

Jeff Penner

The lowest rainfall totals are found from around Maryville to Chillicothe. Northern Missouri did not see the big rain in October like KC received. There was less rain in October to the east as well from Marshall to Sedalia. But, those locations saw more than northern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

How much more rain will this storm system produce?

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL FORECAST:

Unfortunately, northern Missouri may not see much more than a new .25" to .50". Locations from Marshall to Sedalia will see a new .50" give or take a .25"-.50". The KC area to Topeka will see a new .50-1". The heaviest area may still shift around east or west. There is just a slight chance it could shift north.

Jeff Penner

How will this storm affect travel before Thanksgiving day? How will a storm we are still tracking affect travel after Thanksgiving day? The one-minute video below takes you day by day through Sunday. There is no audio on the video.

Have a great day. Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING