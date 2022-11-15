Weather Blog - Snow begins falling with minor accumulations in a few spots

Good late evening bloggers,

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Kansas City area and surrounding counties. Rain quickly changed to snow this evening with temperatures dropping.

Current conditions at 8:25 PM:

8:25 PM Radar

The precipitation caused the temperatures to drop to near 32 degrees. A few spots are reporting 1/2" of snow already, while other areas are just wet with no accumulation as of 8:30 p.m. There is another area of snow increasing to our west and heading this way as you can see below:

Radar

The darker blue shade shows the heavier snow. This is actually still considered light snow, but just a bit heavier than the surrounding areas of snow. If you go into one of these bands, then a quick dusting is likely.

Snow potential

Most areas will end up with under an inch of snow. A few spots may have one to two inches on grassy surfaces. Here on the Plaza, where we measure for the snowflake contest, there isn't a dusting yet. We will be monitoring it closely.

There may be a few slick spots developing in the next few hours so be extra cautious, especially early Tuesday morning.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. We will keep you updated on KSHB-41.

Gary