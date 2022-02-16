Weather Blog - Snow forecast for Thursday

Good morning bloggers,

A winter storm is developing and approaching our area. And then again, at the same time you get to enjoy a spring-like day with winds, humidity increasing, and temperatures warming into the 60s.

There are a lot of questions still, even at less than 24 hours before snow spreads across our region. The biggest question for me is rather meteorological: Will the upper level storm hold together, and where exactly will it track.

500 mb (18,000 feet above us) Forecast Valid 6 PM Tonight:

6 PM Tonight

These two maps show the upper level flow around 18,000 feet above us. This is the 500 mb level, or around half way up through the atmosphere in weight. The surface has a pressure (the weight of the atmosphere above you) of around 1000 mb. The top of the atmosphere has no weight, so 0 mb. MB stands for "milibar", a measure of pressure. So, 500 mb is half way up, and it just happens to be around 18,000 feet up there. This is a great level to track these storm systems.

On this map above, and this one below, look at the red area, and the black X:

Valid Noon Thursday

The disturbance holds together as it takes a track south of KC. Notice the tilt of the red area from just south of KC to northern OK, and that X.

The models that have the heavier snowfall and farther north position are doing that because this solution maintains the strength and tilt of that storm.

The models that have lighter accumulations in our area and much farther south on accumulations are stretching this disturbance out, what we call shearing, and this forces the area of snow south.

I will be looking for this disturbance tonight. We have upped totals a bit based on a blend of all of the solutions. And, colder air is approaching as you can see on this 7 AM surface map:

7 AM Surface

The cold front will arrive before sunset and track across the entire KC viewing area by 10 PM. Temperatures will drop to below freezing by around midnight. Now, when will the precipitation begin?

I am still analyzing and writing....look for the continuation of this blog soon....

Snowfall Forecast:

Please look at the low end of the range closely. The low end numbers are Dusting to 4". The higher end shows 2" to 8". Some models have a foot of snow in the area, so we are going to monitor closely to see if that higher end is worthy of being taken seriously.

Snow Forecast

Snowfall forecast from the models:

HRRR: Due in by 7:45

NAM: Due in at 8:30

ICON: Due in at 9:30

GFS (American): Due in at 10

Canadian: Due in at 10:45

European Model: Due in at 12:15

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. We will update the blog as the new data arrives today.

Gary