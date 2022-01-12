Weather Blog - Snow Is In Saturday's Forecast

Good morning bloggers,

Here we go again! A storm is targeting our area and it has more tricks up its sleeves. And, this system is having an impact on Sunday's forecast out at Arrowhead. Let's get started with today.

Kansas City's Forecast:

Expect another great winter day. There will be some thin high clouds with the sun shining through them. The winds will be out of the south to southwest at 10-20 mph. High: 55°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 55°

Friday: Increasing clouds. There is a chance of rain showers by evening. High: 46°

Saturday: Cloudy with a 99% chance of snow (I would go 100% but Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 WHB discussed it is never 100%). Accumulations of at least 1" are expected. This would end the snowflake contest

Sunday: Cold, but the sun will return by afternoon for tailgating. High: 32° Dry for the game!

Our snowflake contest continues. It takes 1" to accumulate in front of the KSHB-41 studios to end the contest. This may be our best chance yet, let's take a look.

Saturday's Storm System

A storm will be moving across southern Canada and dropping south over Kansas and Missouri by Friday night and Saturday. On this first map below, you can see a large area of snow from eastern Nebraska dipping down to KC by 6 AM Saturday.

6 AM Saturday Forecast

What is creating the area of snow? There is a disturbance tracking south from Canada and right over Kansas. How this tracks will go a long way to helping us predict how much snow will fall. One fact about this storm is that it doesn't become very organized until Sunday when it reaches the Tennessee Valley.

Look at how this storm gets organized as it moves over Tennessee and Kentucky by Sunday evening.

6 PM Sunday Forecast

European Model Snow

American Model Snow Forecast

Closer In American Model

Model Forecasts

