Weather Blog: Snow on the Easter Bunny?

Happy Easter bloggers,

Remember, I am just the messenger. Easter 2022 is going to be more like a winter day with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and rain. Some sleet and snow is possible along with a temporary minor accumulation on all surfaces.

Jeff Penner

This is the first of several chances of precipitation we are tracking the next 7-10 days as it is an active April weather pattern.

We are going to have to take the forecast one day at a time.

Details on our latest thinking on the chance of snow and sleet and the forecast the next 7-10 days are in the 5 minute video below.

Happy Easter!

Have a great week and stay healthy.