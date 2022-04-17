Watch
Weather Blog: Snow on the Easter Bunny?

Jeff Penner
Posted at 7:47 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 10:43:22-04

Happy Easter bloggers,

Remember, I am just the messenger. Easter 2022 is going to be more like a winter day with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and rain. Some sleet and snow is possible along with a temporary minor accumulation on all surfaces.

This is the first of several chances of precipitation we are tracking the next 7-10 days as it is an active April weather pattern.

We are going to have to take the forecast one day at a time.

Details on our latest thinking on the chance of snow and sleet and the forecast the next 7-10 days are in the 5 minute video below.

Happy Easter!

Have a great week and stay healthy.

