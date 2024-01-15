KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City in store for snow this afternoon, evening, relentless cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

Another round of snow is on our doorstep. It will begin 12-1 PM and end 6-7 PM. Roads will get slick quick as the snow will stick from the first flake at these temperatures. 1/2"-1" likely.

The dangerous cold continues as we have not been above zero for 47 hours, that is 3 PM on Saturday and it has been at or below 32° since 8 PM last Wednesday, 114 hours.

Jeff Penner

As of this writing we have broken 3 record cold temperatures in a row. It dipped to -16° this morning, smashing the old record of -10° in 1979. We are on the verge of a 4th in a row. The record low low for Tuesday is -13° set in 1977. We will be close. The record low high is 1° also set in 1977. We better not break that.

We are tracking more snow and relentless cold.

The latest snow was on our doorstep as of 1130 AM today.

There are still signs of warming next week. Warm enough so that it looks like rain next Tuesday.

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay warm, stay healthy