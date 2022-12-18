Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Snow, wind, dangerous cold ring in the holidays

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 8:12 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 10:01:30-05

Good Sunday bloggers,

First, Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate!

Now to the weather which is about to be quite active. Here are the weather words for the week.

SNOW, WIND, ARCTIC BLAST, DANGEROUS COLD

There is a silver lining. A "White Christmas" is almost a certainty with winter in full force this week.

3.jpg

What are the details behind those weather words? You can find out more in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Here is a teaser for the first chance of snow.

2.jpg

Have a great week and stay healthy.
Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018