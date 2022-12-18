Weather Blog: Snow, wind, dangerous cold ring in the holidays

Good Sunday bloggers,

First, Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate!

Now to the weather which is about to be quite active. Here are the weather words for the week.

SNOW, WIND, ARCTIC BLAST, DANGEROUS COLD

There is a silver lining. A "White Christmas" is almost a certainty with winter in full force this week.

Jeff Penner

What are the details behind those weather words? You can find out more in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Here is a teaser for the first chance of snow.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week and stay healthy.

Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas!