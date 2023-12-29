Weather Blog | Soggy finish to December with cold air arriving for New Year's Eve

Good Friday morning, bloggers!

It's the final Friday of 2023! Can't believe the year is almost over. Thank you for your viewership, comments and kindness through the year. We look forward to informing and discussing more weather events and trends with you in 2024 on-air and, of course, through this blog!

December brought some interesting weather to Kansas City. The majority of the month featured warm and well above average temperatures while the month ended much cooler with lots of rain and some melting snow. In fact, we've received just over 3" of rain officially at KCI so far, since 12/29/23, which places us in the top 15 wettest December's ever recorded in KC history. It ties December 2018's rainfall amount of 3.04".

KSHB KSHB

Now to the cold. The cooler weather that's wrapped up the month of December will also take us into the New Year thanks to a polar front. This front, originating, from the northern arctic, slides through Saturday afternoon, redirecting our winds from the north and ushering in that cold air.

KSHB Cold Sunday

This means it's another cold and breezy Chiefs game on Sunday! Bundle up & bring a blanket with you to the game. Kickoff temperatures will be running in the middle 30s, feeling like the lower 20s. By the end of the game, we're down to 30° with a breeze continuing.

KSHB New Year's Eve Chiefs Forecast

Think of layers when getting ready for New Year's Eve as well! Temperatures will fall through the 20s Sunday night, feeling even colder with a slight breeze. The bitter air will last through the first day of 2024.

KSHB New Year's Eve Forecast

LOOKING AHEAD

It will be a quiet stretch of weather in KC the first week of January, however, look for more active weather across the Gulf States. The tropical jet will send several storms across the southern tier from Jan. 5-11, bringing lots of the rain to the region. We'll monitor if there's any northern movement of these storms in the days to come!

Stay safe and have a happy New Year!

