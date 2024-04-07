Watch Now
Weather Blog: Solar Eclipse Weather and the Week Ahead

Jeff Penner
Posted at 7:47 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 08:47:54-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are one day away from the total solar eclipse. We are 20 years away from the next USA total solar eclipse. So, we would like to be able to see it. That requires the special eclipse glasses and no clouds.

Here are some safety tips for eclipse viewing to make sure you still have your eyesight after the event.

We have control on getting the special glasses. We don't have control on the clouds. It is looking like we will have to deal with only areas of high, thin cirrus clouds, which means it is a "go" in our area. KC will be at 90% coverage when it peaks at 1:54 PM.

We also have no control over the rainfall. It was paltry last night. When is the next chance?

Details on the eclipse weather and next rain chances are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week.
Stay healthy

