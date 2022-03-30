Weather Blog - Some snow is possible by Thursday morning

Good morning bloggers,

From Hugh Crowther: "March is the month of transition from winter to spring. As they say, “If March comes in like a lamb, it goes out like a lion, if March comes in like a lion, it goes out like a lamb”. Or, as they say in Africa, “If March comes in like an Aardvark, it goes out like a Zebra”. As they say in Australia, “If March comes in like a Koala, it goes out like a Kangeroo”. And, as they say in the arctic, “If March comes in like a Penguin, it goes out like a Polar Bear”. Or, as they used to say in pre-historic times, “If March comes in like a Stegosaurus, it goes out like a Tyrannosaurus Rex” (that is, assuming anyone was still around by the end of March, not devoured by a “T-Rex”)."

And, Hugh Crowther goes on, as he sent me this earlier in the month: "There are 11 hours and twenty minutes of sunshine at the start of the month. By the end of the month there are 12 hours and 37 minutes of sunshine. The sunset is 6:10 PM at the start of the month, and thanks to the change to Central Daylight Time, sunset is 7:41 PM by the end of March.

The average temperature for the month of March is 44.5 degrees. The average daily high is 55 degrees and the average daily low is 34 degrees. Total precipitation averages 2.36 inches, which includes 3.5 inches of snow. March can be quite wintry, and it can be almost summer-like."

Thunderstorms produced 1 to 2 inches of rain last night in many spots. This was on top of 3" of rain last week and the total for the month is now over 5" of rain. WOW! Kansas City averages the 2.36" as Hugh explained above. This has been one wild month, and it is not over yet.

March Weather Madness Continues

It was 84° on March 2

We have had 4.3" of snow this month and we may not be done

It was in the 70s or higher EIGHT different days

It was 6° on March 12th

WOW! More on the March stats in the next few days!

Snow is possible by morning:

A rather unusual weather pattern continues to cycle across the Northern Hemisphere. This storm is another strange one and it is producing the set-up for significant severe thunderstorm activity today. There is a system moving south from South Dakota as well:

Flow at 18,000 feet this morning

The South Dakota system will swing through our area early Thursday morning and it may spin an area of snow over us early Thursday morning. Some models even have a dusting to 1" of snow, while others leave us dry. It wil be something we track tonight.

4 PM Surface Forecast

Severe Weather Risks Today:

There were Tornado Watches already issued with Tornado Warnings early this morning. This is likely going to be another bad severe weather day across the deep south.

Severe Weather Risk Today

Let's hope there are no strong tornadoes today. Our risk of severe weather and tornadoes will be more frequent and stronger than in the past three years. Watch our special tonight for details as we use the LRC to pick out the likely worst severe weather risks for our region:

Severe Weather Special Tonight

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. We hope you enjoy the special tonight.

