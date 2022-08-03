Weather Blog - Spotty thunderstorms & clouds slightly cool us off

Good morning bloggers,

We have been greeted with small showers and thunderstorms this morning. Take a look at the 7:10 AM Radar:

7:10 AM Radar

These small showers and thunderstorms looked quite fascinating early today as the sun was rising. The orange and red cores are heavy downpours.

Sunny & Rainbow The Weather Dogs got out and posed for this picture as the sun was rising:

Morning Cumulonimbus Cloud

The sun is illuminating the small anvil. The anvil is the top of a cumulonimbus cloud. The temperatures up there are way below freezing and those clouds are glaciating and turning into ice crystals that then spread out into the anvil shape. This one was just forming and glaciating. There was a small downpour of rain directly underneath it. The rain is actually melted snowflakes and rain drops combined.

Take the kids out and show them these small thunderstorms, the cumulonimbus clouds. These will be drifting across our sky for the next few hours.

Kansas City Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms this morning. There is a chance of heavy thunderstorms near and south of Kansas City this evening. High: 91°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary