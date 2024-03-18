KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Spring arctic air invades Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

Spring begins Tuesday at 10:06 p.m.. However, winter is not letting spring get any congratulations. All winter has been so mild, except those two weeks in January. Now, here comes spring and in comes Arctic air.

An active pattern is setting up for the end of March and early April as the Arctic air makes it into the USA.

Could this lead to snow? How much rain? Any severe weather?

There is a set up Saturday night that does look rather interesting for winter precipitation around here.

