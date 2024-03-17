Weather Blog: Spring Begins this week, but does Winter care?

Good St. Patrick's Day bloggers,

We are in for a chilly St. Patrick's Day as highs will be 20 degrees colder than Saturday along with a north-northwest wind at 15-25 mph.

Spring begins at 10:06 PM Tuesday and it will feel like Spring on Tuesday. But, the first week of Spring will see Winter conditions rather close to KC.

Jeff Penner

Here are the outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center for the last week of March. We don't always show these, but when we agree with them, we will show them.

This is a rare sight this year as temperatures are likely to be below average for much of the USA. It was one of the warmest winters on record for the USA, if not the warmest depending on how you calculate it.

Precipitation is expected to be above to much above average over most of the USA.

So colder than average and wetter than average at the end of March can mean a lot of different things in different places.

What does it mean for our area?

Details are in the 5 minute video below.

Happy St. Patrick's Day.

Please do NOT drink/text while driving. There is a Drunk/Texting while driving warning in effect in memory all of those who have been inured or killed in drunk/texting while driving accidents. Nathan McDuffie was killed in a drunk driving accident over 30 years ago.

Have a great week

Stay healthy