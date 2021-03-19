Weather Blog - Spring Begins Tomorrow Morning & An In-Depth Look At Our Next Storm

Good morning bloggers,

It's Friday, and spring begins tomorrow morning!!!!!! Two good reasons to feel good today!

Spring Begins Saturday

It will actually feel like a spring day tomorrow. Today, well, not bad at all as well. It did start out in the upper 20s this morning with a low of 29°, and it will warm up nicely to 55 degrees. Then, a storm system will be approaching, and it may again look like this:

Wednesday March 17, 2021

This is the storm from mid-week that produced over an inch of rain in Kansas City, and the severe weather outbreak across the south. Alabama was the center target of that outbreak of severe weather and it was one of the signature storms of this season. As the pattern continues to cycle, we have more of these storm systems lined up to affect our area, and the next one is due in early next week.

Surface Forecast Valid Sunday

As this next storm approaches we have the conditions favorable for a big warm up on Sunday into the middle to upper 60s. Those black lines are called isobars, which are lines of equal pressure. The closer those lines are together, the stronger the pressure gradient is, and the stronger the winds become. So, Sunday will be much warmer with winds gusting to 30 mph.

Surface Forecast Valid Monday

By Monday, the next storm will be intensifying. I went with a 100% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms by Monday. We will discuss this storm on 41 Action News today and tonight. For now, let's enjoy this last full day of winter.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Action Weather Blog. Have a great Friday

Gary