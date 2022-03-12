Weather Blog: "Spring Forward"

Good Saturday bloggers,

We "Spring Forward" tonight with the clock and on the thermometer Sunday.

It was a frigid morning in the area and this will likely be our last lows in the single digits until next winter. The official lows may be different as these were the lows on the hour. But who is counting when it is this cold?

Jeff Penner

We turn our attention to more spring like items such as St. Patrick's day and the first day of Spring in the three-and-a-half minute video below. Also, when is our next chance of precipitation? Are we done with snow?

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.