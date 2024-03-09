Watch Now
Weather Blog: Spring Forward, Warming Trend & Tracking 2 Storm systems

Jeff Penner
Posted at 9:03 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 10:03:53-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

Remember tonight to "Spring Forward", setting the clock ahead 1 hour. It is also a good time to check the fire alarm batteries.

The sunrise this morning, which was gorgeous occurred at 6:39 AM. Tomorrow morning it occurs at 7:36 AM. But, the sun sets tomorrow at 7:20 PM.

5.jpg

We are in for a sunny weekend with a warming trend after our first measurable rain since January 25th. There are locations in northern Missouri that are still waiting for measurable rain.

We are tracking two storm systems for next week. Hopefully, we get some rain to all locations without severe weather.

Details are in the 5 minute video below.
Have a great weekend, stay healthy
Remember to Spring Forward tonight.

