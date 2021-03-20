Weather Blog: Spring has Sprung!

Good first day of Spring bloggers,

Spring began at 6:37 AM and at 7:23 AM we had our first spring sunrise without a cloud in the sky.

Jeff Penner

We look back at winter before we look ahead to spring. These are the statistics from December 20, 2020 to March 20, 2021 which is astronomical Winter. We had 11.1" of snow (12" when including the 0.9" on October 27th). We had a 90 degree temperature spread and 7" of rain/melted snow. Average rainfall for this time period is 4.40". So, it was a wetter than average spring, but snow was not the dominant precipitation type.

Jeff Penner

What is going on with the Earth and Sun on this first day of spring? When is our first spring rain?

The answers to these questions and more are in the 5 and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.