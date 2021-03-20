Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Spring has Sprung!

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
2.jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 10:33:39-04

Good first day of Spring bloggers,

Spring began at 6:37 AM and at 7:23 AM we had our first spring sunrise without a cloud in the sky.

5.jpg

We look back at winter before we look ahead to spring. These are the statistics from December 20, 2020 to March 20, 2021 which is astronomical Winter. We had 11.1" of snow (12" when including the 0.9" on October 27th). We had a 90 degree temperature spread and 7" of rain/melted snow. Average rainfall for this time period is 4.40". So, it was a wetter than average spring, but snow was not the dominant precipitation type.

1.jpg

What is going on with the Earth and Sun on this first day of spring? When is our first spring rain?

The answers to these questions and more are in the 5 and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018