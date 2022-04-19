Weather Blog: Spring vs. Winter

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in an active weather pattern as Spring battles Winter.

There was a hard freeze just east and north of Kansas City this morning. Lawrence, KS did drop to 26°, but that thermometer is in a low area where the cold air settles easier. Kansas City had patchy frost and patchy light freezes.

This is the winter part of the game.

Jeff Penner

Spring is trying to push out Winter with the help of Summer as it will reach to near 100° west of Dallas on Wednesday. We will warm to 65°-70°.

Jeff Penner

When Spring and Winter go against each other it results in chances of precipitation. Severe weather can be an issue as well. The first of four or five chances of rain and thunderstorms arrives this afternoon.

Jeff Penner

There are one to two chances of severe weather out of the four to five rain chances.

We go day by day through Sunday in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.