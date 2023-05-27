Weather Blog: Dry Memorial Day weekend

Good Saturday bloggers,

If you want to see our "Day at the K" experiments we will be airing a special tonight at 6:30 p.m. on KSHB 41. I did a "gravity drop," how did it go? Tune in tonight.

Jeff Penner

Now to the weather. It is Memorial Day weekend which, on average, is the wettest weekend of the year. It is very difficult to keep rain away all three days. The 2023 version may be one of those rare years.

Now, we need a widespread rain event. Is there any showing up?

The answer is in our six-minute-video below.

Have a safe and healthy Memorial Day weekend.

Please DO NOT drink/text and drive.

There is a Drunk/Texting while driving warning in effect in memory of all those who have been injured or killed in drunk/texting while driving accidents.